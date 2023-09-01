Dragons interim coach Ryan Carr has stressed he remains under contract with the club for next season despite reports he's in the sights of rival clubs ahead of what will his final game as caretaker this weekend.
The 34-year-old has earned plenty of praise for his handling of the interim role, galvanising the playing group in the wake of predecessor Anthony Griffin's sacking in May.
Despite a lack of results, the Dragons have shown a new competitive resolve under the interim boss, who's been forced to deal with myriad of on and off-field dramas, including skipper Ben Hunt's bombshell release request in June.
Flanagan has confirmed club great Dean Young will return as his lead assistant next year, with the Tigers reportedly interested in his services as a potential offsider to rookie coach Benji Marshall next season.
The highly regarded caretaker has been tight-lipped on his long-term future throughout his interim tenure, and re-iterated on Friday that his sole focus is on seeing out the season with his playing group.
"I get it [the question], there's all stuff coming out, but I'm on contract here," Carr said.
"I've said it from the start when I took over, it's my responsibility to focus solely on this year because that's my responsibility right now for this team and to look after them.
"I'm proud of how we've done it and how we've gone about our business and, whilst we haven't got the results we wanted, I think everyone can see how much it means to these players and how much it means to the group.
"We've tipped a lot into the last two months of our footy and made a lot of sacrifices along the way. We're getting some really good performances out of our team, which is something we're proud of.
"We just want to cash in on it now and finish the season on a win and take some confidence from that into next year."
It's been the toughest of initiations but, despite the bumpy ride, Carr says the stint in the hot seat has only strengthened his desire to continue making his way in the coaching ranks having embarked on the career at just 27.
"It's coaching, you've got to take the good with the bad and the bad with the good,' Carr said.
"If you don't love the journey, and love all that comes with it, you can't do the job. You can't just love all the good that comes with it, there's a lot of hard things that come with the job.
"I love being a coach, I love having that as my job and it's a privilege to be able to do it, especially at such a proud club like this. If anything, it's just made me more hungry. I'm more excited to do more of it because I love it.
"I love what I've had to do and work through with this group and I love that we've stayed strong together. We could have easily drifted off but how we've come together as a group, how we've had each other's back and we've stuck tight with each other is something that I'm really proud of.
"It's been a good journey. A lot of things along the way could have easily stumbled us, but I think we've remained pretty true to us and who we want to be."
It's come amid a lengthy run of outs, with the Dragons own streak of losses stretching to five against the Warriors last, their eighth defeat in their past nine games.
They'll need to halt an eight-game winning streak to snap that run before the season's out against Newcastle at Kogarah, with Carr confident his side can notch the win it deserves with no next week.
"That's a hundred per cent what I want for the playing group because they do deserve it," Carr said.
"At the same time you've got to earn it, nothing comes free in the NRL. It's not just going to come, we're going to have to work really hard for it, but we're confident we can do that.
"They've won eight in a row so they're in great form, the form team of the competition if you look at it like that. Ponga's out, but they've got a lot of other good players too so we're definitely not taking them lightly at all.
"We're getting better and we're improving a lot every week and that's something that we're all proud of, but ultimately, it's a result of the business, so we want to get a win tomorrow night and finish our season on a high."
