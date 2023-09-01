Speeding played a role in half of the 62 road deaths that occurred in Illawarra electorates over five years, while people in rural and regional areas are overrepresented in Australia's crash fatalities.
September marks Rural Road Safety Month, an awareness initiative that aims to highlight the additional risks drivers face on country roads, which account for almost two-thirds of crash deaths and have more than double the rate of serious injuries of major cities.
Coinciding with the initiative this year is John Van De Putte's new safety campaign 'Think of the Five, Arrive ALIVE' in memory of his 14-year-old daughter Lily and four other teenagers - Summer Williams, Antonio Desisto, Gabriella McLennan and Tyrese Bechard - who were killed in a crash at Buxton, south-west of Picton.
Wednesday, September 6 will mark the first anniversary of the tragedy.
During the first week of September, Mr Van De Putte asks people to put out silver, pink, blue, orange and purple balloons - each colour representing one of the children - as a reminder to drive safely and think about the potential consequences of poor behaviour on the roads.
The communities of Wollondilly Shire have backed the campaign in full force with colourful displays of balloons, streamers and banners, but it has spread as far as the Northern Territory.
"It's pretty overwhelming," Mr Van De Putte said of the response on the initiative's first day.
Owner of Espresso Lane Tahmoor, Louise Turner, has put up a large display of balloons to show her support, the teenagers and their families having been customers of hers.
"This incident hit the community really hard and also brought the community together," she said.
"I also have two girls of my own, 18 years and 20 years old, who are also young drivers."
Mr Van De Putte wants people to remember that driving a vehicle is like having a "loaded weapon".
"It's a privilege to drive, not a right," he said.
The driver involved in the crash, Tyrell Edwards, has pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated driving occasioning death and is in custody while he awaits sentencing.
He was driving at 118kmh in a 60 zone when he lost control of the Nissan Navara ute, which then slammed into two trees.
Data from Transport for NSW shows speeding was a factor in 32 per cent of fatal crashes in the state electorate of Wollondilly in the five years from 2017 to 2021.
It played a role in 75 per cent of fatal crashes in the Heathcote electorate, and 50 per cent or more of those in the electorates of Wollongong, Keira and Shellharbour.
In those five years, Wollongong and Kiama each recorded 16 deaths on the road, 12 people died in both Heathcote and Shellharbour, while six fatalities were recorded in Keira.
However, only the rate of fatalities in Wollongong - 4.2 per 100,000 people - was higher than the state average of 3.8.
Twenty-five people were killed in crashes in Wollondilly, a rate of 4.9 per 100,000 people.
