As the real estate spring selling season, new figures have revealed the change in house and unit prices in suburbs throughout the Illawarra during the past 12 months.
The CoreLogic data shows the majority of suburbs in the region have experienced a decrease in median values in that time - some of them by more than 10 per cent.
However, several suburbs' markets did enjoy a slight increase from the beginning of spring 2022 compared to the same time this year.
Only suburbs with a minimum of 20 sales were included in the analysis.
The biggest increase in median value in this 12-month period was Albion Park units, which currently have a median value of $699,964. This is a 3.3 per cent increase compared to the same time last year.
The other suburbs that experienced increases in values were Kembla Grange houses (up 1.6 per cent); Lake Heights houses (0.6 per cent); Oak Flats units (0.8 per cent); Coniston units (0.6 per cent); East Corrimal houses (1.6 per cent); and North Wollongong units (1.6 per cent).
Mark Climo from Right Choice Real Estate Albion Park said the suburb and surrounding areas had seen an influx of construction in the past 12 months.
"There's been an influx of quality product hitting the market," he said.
"But we're also finding that the market for those units is also reflective of the first home buyer market, and the type of property, being a unit, is at the lower end potentially and offering more scope to first home buyers.
"For first home buyers, there's the affordability. As an entry-level property, they're very attractive, and there have been some quality builds in and around the Albion Park area.
"But also the yield is very good on the rental returns. There is a huge demand from investors for a low maintenance product close to town."
Mr Climo said a pause in interest rates meant more buyers were now looking to purchase in the area.
"There's a lot of activity out there... I think now is a good time to buy in Albion Park, and a great time to be buying, period," he said.
"The market has had its ebbs and flows, and it's a real steady market now. We may have seen a peak in interest rates... I think here in the Illawarra, we've turned a corner and we'll start to see some steady growth."
Conversely, the biggest drop in values in the region was Gerringong houses, which currently have a median value of $1,536,339. This is a 17 per cent drop compared to the same time last year.
The other suburbs with the greatest decreases in values included Barrack Heights houses (10.7 per cent); Kiama Downs houses (11.6 per cent); Shell Cove houses (10.9 per cent); Shellharbour houses (12.8 per cent); Balgownie houses (10 per cent); Helensburgh houses (10.3 per cent); and Thirroul units (12.9 per cent).
Kate Morgan from Ray White Gerringong said the market in an already expensive, in-demand suburb like Gerringong was likely correcting itself after the COVID-influenced boom.
However, she was a little surprised by the extent of the decrease.
"We had such a big increase in the years prior, it always had to correct itself from that crazy market, and we're now back to normality," she said.
"There's still enough demand in the market (in Gerringong), but it has had to pull back a little to get the market moving again.
"In different pockets of the market, through that real peak time 18 months or so ago, there was a huge amount of Sydney buyers looking for secondary homes and things like that, that all of a sudden stopped.
"They're back now, but at a more normal level. There's definitely still a good variety of buyers looking in the (Gerringong) market."
