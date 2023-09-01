Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

How does your suburb rate in 2023 compared to spring last year?

Brendan Crabb
By Brendan Crabb
Updated September 7 2023 - 12:14pm, first published September 1 2023 - 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Currently under construction, this two-bedroom apartment at 4/12 McGrath Lane, Albion Park is on the market with a guide of $709,000 to $719,000. Picture: Supplied
Currently under construction, this two-bedroom apartment at 4/12 McGrath Lane, Albion Park is on the market with a guide of $709,000 to $719,000. Picture: Supplied

As the real estate spring selling season, new figures have revealed the change in house and unit prices in suburbs throughout the Illawarra during the past 12 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Crabb

Brendan Crabb

Illawarra/South Coast property reporter

I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.