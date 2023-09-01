Full steam ahead for 2023 Wollongong Touch's premier competitions

The Wollongong Touch Association's top men's league will feature a taste of rugby in 2023, with Illawarra Rugby minor premiers Shoalhaven jumping on board for the upcoming competition.
The WTA community - including representatives from all men's and women's teams - gathered at Thomas Dalton Park on Friday to launch this year's Premier League, with the season kicking off on Monday.
This year's comps will feature eight men's sides and six women's outfits, which is on par with last year's record-breaking amount.
WTA has been a great breeding great for talent, with past Premier League players including NRL talents Tyran Wishart, Tristan Sailor and Adam Clune, leading NRLW talent Emma Tonegato and Australian Rugby Sevens star Nicole Beck.
The Premier League has continued to go from strength to strength since its inception in 2018, with WTA drawing on players from other sporting codes - including rugby league. The biggest change to the competition this year is the addition of its first rugby union club, Shoalhaven.
They join Corrimal Cougars, Wests Illawarra Red Devils, Thirroul Butchers, Dapto Canaries, Stingrays of Shellharbour, Jamberoo Superoos and Albion Park Eagles in the men's division.
Shoalhaven player Sam Watts, who has previously played touch footy in Wollongong, said he was proud to see his club taking part in the competition.
"I've played all of my junior and senior rugby with Shoalhaven, so it's nice to see them now aligned with Wollongong Touch. Hopefully it can be a good season for us," Watts told the Mercury.
"We have four or five guys who play first-grade rugby for us, so hopefully they can transition from rugby to touch and give a few teams a run up here.
"I just love the mateship that you can gain from touch footy, and it's a good excuse to get away from work."
The six teams competing in the 2023 Women's Premier League are the Woonona Bushrangers, Corrimal Cougars, Dapto Canaries, Gerringong Lions, Jamberoo Superoos and Stingrays of Shellharbour.
Gerringong's Ally Mawson said she was excited to be returning for her third Premier League season.
"I'm a bit of a veteran now, one of the senior players in the competition," she said with a laugh.
"It's such a fun competition and an opportunity for all of the people involved to come down and showcase their skills, as well as get better for the competitions that they play in NSW Touch. And the talent and the experience that you see down here is so good, probably the best that I've seen in social Premier League competitions.
"Last year we made the final and bowed down to the Stingrays, so we're looking to take it out this year."
