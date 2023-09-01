Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Full steam ahead for 2023 Wollongong Touch's premier competitions

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 1 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Wollongong Touch Association's top men's league will feature a taste of rugby in 2023, with Illawarra Rugby minor premiers Shoalhaven jumping on board for the upcoming competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.