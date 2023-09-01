The life-altering realities of a serious car crash are well known at Illawarra Sports High School - teacher Nick O'Hara almost lost his life in one, and student Sofie Polozani knows someone who did.
The teacher and student were among a group who took part in an intensive rescue education session on Friday, September 1 at the school.
Students said it was confronting, and it's supposed to be.
During the session, Year 11 students watched on as firefighters cut teacher volunteers out of smashed-up cars placed in the playground.
Students watched on as firefighters cut away doors, panels and the roof; all the while protecting the teacher in the driver's seat from jagged metal pieces and broken glass.
Mr O'Hara was one of the volunteers and revealed he almost died in a crash when he was 19. The car he was driving went into an oil slick and slammed into a tree. He was airlifted out by a rescue helicopter and put in a medically-induced coma.
"I think it's important for the kids to learn at this stage because they're all getting their Ls or their Ps," he said.
After the session, student Sofie, 17, said her friend's mother died in a crash a couple of years ago.
"My friend's mum collided with another car on the [Sydney] Harbour Bridge and died, it was really sad," she said.
She said the session has encouraged her to drive differently.
"It definitely makes me feel like I need to scan the road more, and definitely pay attention to every single thing I do when I get in the car," she said.
Lani Ornelas, 16, said it was very "confronting and different" to watch the rescue being undertaken.
Melody Pierags, 16, had only seen road crash rescue scenarios online, and agreed Friday's demonstration was much more confronting.
Fire and Rescue NSW Wollongong firefighters Peter Biela and Stuart James founded the program 10 years ago.
"At its direst, it's us cutting you out. At its best, you get home safely," Mr James said.
"It can be a little breathtaking, especially when I discuss the fact I have a second job at a funeral home and the outcomes can be that dramatic."
The program's aim is reduce the incidents of young people involved in serious crashes, Mr Biela said.
"Seventeen to 25 year olds represent over one-third of all road fatalities," he said. "We're trying to get them to slow down a bit and save lives."
"It's a big message that we've got to get out there, they're young and they need to live their whole life, not just part of it."
