The accused mainplayer of a Wollongong cocaine ring has made a bid for bail three months after detectives raided his Corrimal Street apartment.
Mustajab Turi, 21, dialled into Wollongong Local Court from Goulbourn Correctional Centre on Wednesday.
He faces 25 charges including 16 counts of supplying indictable and commercial quantities of prohibited drug, knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group, and organising or conduct a drug premises.
State Crime Command's Raptor Squad South set up Strike Force Gindurra in February to investigate the large-scale supply of cocaine by alleged organised crime networks in the Illawarra.
Turi's arrest on May 25 kicked off a series of raids, with 16 people charged in relation to their alleged involvement in the syndicate.
Police allege Turi headed the network and relied on a disparate group of players, including Illawarra businessmen, to peddle the drug before returning the profits to him.
Investigators claim they have gathered a trove of evidence against Turi from cameras and listening devices installed in his kitchen, which allegedly capture him packaging cocaine and counting large amounts of cash.
Defence lawyer Abbas Soukie argued for Turi's release on the basis he would attend full-time residential rehab to address his drug, alcohol and gambling addictions.
The centre proposed would also treat Turi's "severe" mental health issues, Mr Soukie added.
The magistrate acknowledged Mr Soukie's an "extensive" list of reasons bail should be granted, however the allegations were deemed too serious to warrant Turi's release.
"It's a shame to see a young man in custody but it's my view of the law," Magistrate Mark Douglass said as he denied bail.
"In relation to the purchase of large amounts of cocaine, on several occasions Turi threatened violence against his criminal group for outstanding drug debts."
Turi's matter will return to court on September 13.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.