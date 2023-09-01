WARNING: Distressing content.
A Dapto teenager accused of being involved in a brutal kidnapping, in which a transgender woman was allegedly beaten with a pole and forced to eat cat faeces, has been released on bail.
Christopher Diliapis, 19, faced Wollongong Local Court on Friday charged with detaining a person in company, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and intimidation.
Police will allege Diliapis was with two co-accused when the "prolonged attack" against the woman began on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 30. The two co-accused - a woman and man - are yet to be charged.
It's alleged the female co-accused punched the woman in the face at North Wollongong train station.
Police will allege the woman fled to a nearby service station out of fear of being further assaulted, however Diliapis and the two co-accused caught up to her.
It's alleged the female co-accused, with the assistance of Diliapis and the male co-accused, forcibly dragged the woman by her hair to a unit on Cliff Road.
Police will allege the woman was thrown to the ground and tied up - her hands bound behind her back with cable ties and her feet together with shoelaces.
The two co-accused then allegedly repeatedly kicked and punched the woman, also striking her with a broom handle and vacuum pole.
"The accused was present in the company of a number of other co-accused persons whilst the victim was degraded and humiliated during the course of this prolonged attack," tendered court documents state.
"The accused made no effort to render assistance to the victim or contact emergency services."
Police will allege the woman was given the ultimatum to eat cat faeces or be assaulted further. She was allegedly momentarily freed and forced to consume it.
It's also alleged the two-accused poured near-boiling water over the woman.
At one point, Diliapis allegedly left the unit with the two co-accused. The woman then managed to free herself from the bindings and escape towards a nearby nightlife venue.
She sought assistance from a member of the public who called police.
Officers arrived shortly after and saw the complainant's facial injuries and that her hair had been cut. She was taken to Wollongong Hospital and her clothing was seized as evidence.
Police declared the Wollongong unit a crime scene and allegedly found cable ties on the floor as well as clumps of the complainant's hair in the kitchen, which were seized for further examination.
Two metal poles and an iPad were also seized.
Diliapis was arrested in Dapto on Thursday morning, with his defence lawyer arguing he had a "limited role" in the alleged attack.
The lawyer said Diliapis has diagnosed post traumatic stress disorder, depression and that he resides in disability support housing. He was supported in court by an NDIS support worker.
Police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver opposed Diliapis' release, arguing the allegations were "utterly disgusting". Sgt Weaver added the prosecution case was "very strong" due to the items that were seized.
Magistrate Daryl Pearce opted to grant bail under the conditions Diliapis live at Dapto, not leave home between 8pm and 8am unless in the company of a support worker, and not take drugs or drink alcohol.
The matter was adjourned to November 1.
