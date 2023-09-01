The University of Wollongong saw an increase of over 700 per cent in reports of sexual assault, sexual harassment and domestic violence in a year, a figure the institution says is reflective of its efforts to ensure students know how to seek help.
The university has just published its 2023 report on sexual harm response and prevention, which shows students made 183 disclosures to its Safe and Respectful Communities team (SARC) in 2022, up from 22 the year before.
More than 122 of last year's reports involved incidents that occurred more than a year prior, which UOW says indicates students are more aware of reporting avenues and feel safer doing so.
UOW chief integrity officer, Professor Trish Mundy, said the university had focused intensively on working with students to ensure they knew how and where to seek support, following the results in 2022 of Universities Australia's National Student Safety Survey which showed many did not know reporting pathways nor the support available to them.
"Every instance [of harm] is unacceptable and incredibly distressing," Professor Mundy said.
"But for me, seeing that rise means that work has achieved what we hoped it would achieve."
This work has included the introduction of UOW Respect Week, a compulsory online module on consent - which more than 20,000 students have now completed - the distribution of promotional materials designed by students, and information sessions for students living in university residences, among other initiatives.
There is also training for staff, including 'first level responder training' which covers how to respond to disclosures and where to refer students.
Professor Mundy said this was not compulsory, but strongly encouraged for all student-facing employees.
Other staff training included compulsory inductions, equal employment opportunity training, and manager capability training, the latter of which Professor Mundy said set expectations about acceptable behaviour.
"I think that's an ongoing awareness-raising for us, because obviously staffing is not static... I think we need to keep staff awareness on the agenda," she said.
Over the next 12 months UOW has a number of initiatives to respond to and prevent sexual harassment and sexual assault, including the wider roll-out of active bystander training, the second phase of Ride with Respect - an initiative targeting unsafe behaviours on public transport to and from the university - an educational program to help women resist sexual assault, and campaigns focusing on intersectional issues.
Professor Mundy said increasing staff awareness of the issues was also an avenue for the university to consider as well.
Of the 183 reports of sexual assault, sexual harassment and domestic violence made last year, 37 involved incidents on campus, 86 were off campus and 60 occurred at an unknown location.
Most of the alleged perpetrators were unknown to the university, but 29 were students and four were staff.
Three students made formal student misconduct reports to UOW (students do not always choose to make a formal report to the university in disclosing an incident).
The SARC team is responsible for providing support to a student who makes a report, and investigating where there is a link to campus.
Professor Mundy said the student would be informed of their options, and if they chose to report the incident to police, would be supported to do so.
The UOW Sexual Harm Policy requires that a primary investgation officer is appointed and that a finding be made within 10 working days of an allegation, although this is often delayed when matters are with police.
But if a student they choose not to report to police, the university will still investigate internally.
SARC is responsible for conducting the investigation when the alleged perpetrator is a student; they will conduct a risk assessment and if appropriate, the student may be temporarily removed from campus.
Professor Mundy said SARC would determine whether the allegation was substantiated and if so, would make recommendations to the Student Conduct Committee.
Depending on these and the severity of the conduct, the student could face a range of action, including expulsion.
If the alleged perpetrator is a staff member, UOW's people and culture division will investigate and ultimately make recommendations to the vice-chancellor if the report is substantiated.
