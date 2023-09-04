Keeping every child safe is everyone's responsibility

Raising children is a community effort and so is keeping them safe. Picture supplied

This is sponsored content for CatholicCare Wollongong.



It takes a village to raise a child. It's an age-old saying but it's still so relevant.



"Everyone works together in the community in raising children and watching out for children is a community effort," CatholicCare Wollongong children & youth services executive manager Michelle Ferrara said.



"It takes a village to raise a child and we always go back to that message.

"It takes a community to look out for children and their needs which contribute to having a safe community."

This safety is vital to ensure every child grows up feeling safe and loved.



This is the message behind National Child Protection week and how CatholicCare operates everyday.

"The week is an opportunity for everyone to get behind that message of "every child," Michelle said.



"All children should have the opportunity to feel safe and loved regardless of their personal situation, location or home situation.

"Listening to the voices of children and taking action to keep children safe is of the utmost importance to us as a service."



This notion is clear throughout CatholicCare's ethos and many programs designed to protect children while supporting families and the community.

"Children are safest when they're listened to, respected and believed," Michelle said.

"Every child should have the opportunity to grow up in a safe and supporting community where they are loved and cared for.

"Adults play a really important part by tuning into children and listening to what they've got to say.



"Listening to their worries ensures they feel comfortable talking to adults and they have someone to tell if something is wrong."

While the topic of child safety might seem daunting it is simple for everyone in the community to play a part in keeping children safe.

This starts with all adults listening to children, it could be parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents, sporting coaches or teachers. Any adult who has a relationship with children can help protect them.



If something seems off or if a child is behaving differently, having a conversation about it is the best place to start.



This could reveal an issue, it could be the child is experiencing emotion they don't know how to process or they might simply be tired.



"We need to pick up on the early warning signs and follow up if we notice that something is not right or changes with a child," Michelle said.

"We need to be able to talk to them and understand what's going on.""



This is why listening to children is so important.

"If we're not truly focused on listening to what children tell us then things can get missed and that's where we run into problems," Michelle said.



If there are issues accessing services and support is the next step.

CatholicCare offers a vast range of services including:



These services are delivered with a community mindset and involve government, agencies and families.

"It's important for us to focus on what strategies we can put into place and do whatever we can to prevent situations that might be unsafe," Michelle said.



National Child Protection week runs from September 3 to 9 with the goal to spread the message "every child in every community needs a fair go."