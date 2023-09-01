Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

'Group one star' Cal Gromk out to ignite Illawarra League grand final

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 1 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Callum Gromek shapes as the spark to ignite Saturday's Illawarra League decider. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Callum Gromek shapes as the spark to ignite Saturday's Illawarra League decider. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The fact he goes by the moniker 'Winx' within Dogs camp says all you need to know about Collegians livewire fullback Callum Gromek - not that he's a fan of the nickname.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.