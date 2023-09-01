The fact he goes by the moniker 'Winx' within Dogs camp says all you need to know about Collegians livewire fullback Callum Gromek - not that he's a fan of the nickname.
It matters little. What club boss Bruce Prior says goes at Collegians, including the nickname he's bestowed on his "group one star."
The 22-year-old certainly gets across the turf with the grace of a thoroughbred with the footy, but the Warilla product's also shown the grit and graft of a pack mule without it.
That proved his key contribution in his side's big win over Da La Salle in the major semi-final a fortnight ago, saving two tries at the back in the first half to stymie an early onslaught from the minor premiers.
He remains his side's most potent attacking weapon, but Gromek said it's the short-side of the 24-6 scoreline that gives his side confidence heading into the big dance.
"I just try and do my job as best I can and, whether it's with the ball or without," Gromek said.
"That's just a part of the job really. Everyone has that same mentality, and that was probably one of the best performances we've put in all year, especially defensively.
"Nothing [we've done] really comes close to that during the season. We were pretty good, but I still could have been a little bit better with the ball in the second half.
"Apart from that, you've got to be pretty happy with it. Everyone was pumped after that win and it always helps having a week off. Everyone's fresh and ready to go for this week."
While it was a domestic masterclass on the team front, Gromek showed why he shapes as the spark to ignite the grand final, streaking away for the dagger try midway through the first half.
It was the type of performance that's made him the breakout star of the competition and, having spent time in the Dragons and Roosters systems, clubs could do worse than taking a second look at the Mojo Homes Cup campaign he's put together.
For his part, the fire still burns.
"I was still hungry to play a higher level of footy when I came back here and that still drives me now," he said.
"I'm a Warilla boy, so I could've gone back and played there, but I thought I'd come and have a crack with these boys in this comp and it was the best decision I made."
While he's been the perfect new ingredient for an experienced side chasing three premierships in a row, Saturday's showdown will be his first top-grade decider.
"I think you have to do that," Gromek said.
"This is the first [grand final] in the top grade that I've been a part of, but I'm still going to approach it the way I've been approaching all the games this year, just playing my style of footy.
"We've got so many quality players. Guys like Butchy ( Blake Phillips), Thommo (Jarrod Thompson), Zeiky (Foster), they give you confidence.
"You can see towards the back end of the season, they've really amped it up for us, at training and on the field. Having them around's been unreal for me."
While he's been arguably the form player of the competition, the diminutive No. 1's yet to experience afternoon against Thirroul, and is expecting a barrage led by the two-pronged kicking arsenal of Jarrod Boyle and Tarje Whitford.
"Every time we've played Thirroul it's always been hard game," Gromek said.
"There hasn't been any point in any game where we've felt it was easy. They've got a lot of good players, (Butchers centre) Stevie Marsters is always a bit of worry.
"They've got good forwards, good halves, they're a real solid team across the board and we'll have to be at our best come Saturday."
