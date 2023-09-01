Grand final stage set for Butchers generation next

They're on a mission to halt a dynasty, but Thirroul could well set their own in motion if Tarje Whitford becomes a grand-final-winning No. 7 on Saturday.
Collegians will be looking to make it three straight premierships, while the Butchers are looking to complete a fairy tale run to their first crown since 2014.
Should they get there, it would be a remarkable feat given the steady exodus of experienced heads out of the club in recent years, headed by the likes of Damian Sironen, Ryan Fletcher and Luke Dodge at the end of last season.
As the reigning Paul McGregor Medalist, Whiford was firmly established as a top-liner coming into 2023, but has truly stamped himself on the competition through two finals victories over the past fortnight.
The Milton-Ulladulla product scored two tries in the minor semi-final win over Wests and the match-sealing four-pointer against De La Salle last week to book his side's berth in the decider.
"There's a number of boys from that [2020] season that have stuck around and earned their place in the first grade squad which is great to see," Whitford said.
"The performances of Ammon (Cairney), Kaleb Hocking have put in over the last couple of weeks have been second to none. We all knew that we were a team that could make a deep finals run, we just had to get the timing right.
"Getting bounced out in the finals over the past couple of years hasn't been great for us but I think, the whole way across the park, everyone made that commitment and the young blokes really bought into that.
"We didn't really string together an 80-minute performance until the last couple of weeks of the comp, but it was just about getting that timing and, really digging in as it came to crunch time. That's where we're at now and I think our boys are really going to turn up this week."
Whitford will have to have a big say if the Butchers are to spring the upset, both as the halves foil of experienced premiership-winner Jarrod Boyle, and the right-edge link man to strike centre Steven Marsters.
"Playing with someone as experienced and who's done as much in this comp as Boyley has great for my development, but I think it was always going to take a bit of time," Whitford said.
"As we've played more games together, we've realised what each others' strengths are how we can complement each other and we've really found that towards the end of the season.
"Playing with someone like Stevie outside you is just a gift. For him to be able to draw three or four defenders every time he takes the ball, it just takes a lot of pressure off anyone else who's attacking the line.
"I think we've been able to capitalise on that a bit towards the end of the season and it's clicked at the right time of the year for us."
