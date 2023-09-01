Company fined after worker suffers brain injury on Kiama worksite

A crane company has copped a $150,000 fine after pieces of timber were dropped on a Kiama worksite and struck a truck driver, leaving him with a traumatic brain injury and unable to work.
A District Court judge deemed Tony Abourizk was "lucky to have survived" the events of May 15, 2019, when he was employed with a formwork company working on the construction of Nova Hotel in Bong Bong Street.
Belmore-based Universal Property and Supports Pty Ltd supplied a crane used in the construction of the hotel and on the day of the incident, two of its employees were told to start lifting packs of formwork timber from the building's internal courtyard to the work zone for removal.
Each time the crane lifted three packs of timber, which weighed about 700 kilograms, and this happened five times without incident.
Mr Abourizk arrived at the site and began loading the timber into his truck, unaware the crane was operating and a load was being transferred to wear he was standing.
He was not wearing a hard hat, although a sign instructed everyone on-site to wear one.
As the crane moved the sixth load of timber, one of the crane workers radioed his colleague - who was operating the crane with a handheld remote - and told him to slow down.
He slowed it, then sped up again, which caused the load to swing, bounce and fall onto the road and footpath, near Mr Abourizk's truck.
The timber hit the ground and ricocheted, hitting Mr Abourizk and covering him in timber.
As well as a traumatic brain injury, he suffered a scalp laceration, rib fracture, torn retina, hearing issues, bruising, and ringing in his ears.
Mr Abourizk reports a multitude of ongoing issues for which he is undergoing treatment for physical and mental health issues; he also cannot drive and has not returned to work.
"The physical injuries that he sustained in this tragic accident were significant, and he is lucky to have survived such an event which has left Mr Abourizk with substantial physical restrictions that are unlikely to improve," Judge Wendy Strathdee said.
Before the incident, the two employees of Universal Property and Supports involved had not seen the safe work method statement for using the tower crane, nor undergone an induction.
The company did not undertake a risk assessment, or an adequate risk assessment, and as a result did not identify the risk of loads falling from the crane; it also failed to establish exclusion zones, develop a plan that would avoid loads being lifted over public access areas, and instruct its worker in the use of a safer technique to lift the loads.
Universal Property and Supports pleaded guilty to failing to comply with its health and safety duty, exposing Mr Abourizk to risk of death or serious injury.
Judge Strathdee found the company, owned by Frank Azzopardi, had no prior convictions - "a very good record for works performed in high-risk circumstances" - had accepted responsibility and was unlikely to reoffend.
She ruled the appropriate fine was $400,000 but with discounts for the early guilty plea and consideration of the defendant's ability to pay, dropped it to $150,000.
The company must also pay SafeWork's costs of $30,000.
