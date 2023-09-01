Illawarra Mercury
Company fined after worker suffers brain injury on Kiama worksite

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated September 1 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 4:45pm
A SafeWork inspector at a building site. File picture by Max Mason-Hubers
A SafeWork inspector at a building site. File picture by Max Mason-Hubers

A crane company has copped a $150,000 fine after pieces of timber were dropped on a Kiama worksite and struck a truck driver, leaving him with a traumatic brain injury and unable to work.

