Refreshed Stingrays out to lay down title marker against Lions

They were the fairy tale side through last year's finals campaign, but the Stingrays are out to show they're the team to beat when they take on perennial contenders Gerringong in Sunday's grand-final qualifier.
Tom Warner's side claimed a maiden minor premiership with a final-round victory over Shellharbour, with their first finals outing a chance to atone for a prelim final defeat at the hands of the Lions last season.
Having been freshened by a hard-earned week off, Warner said it's an opportunity his side has to take at home.
"It's pretty rare in rugby league that you get a shot at redemption," Warner said.
"Gerringong are a great club and obviously they taught us a [finals] lesson last year and I think we took a lot out of that, especially the younger players in the club.
"Not a lot of those younger boys had played that high level of football and they really blew us off the park that fist 10-20 minutes. It's just a different level when you get to these games trying to make a grand final.
"Everyone obviously wants to be in the grand final so these are the big games that you really have to turn up for and it just goes up to another level.
"We came up against them three times last year and this will be the third time this year, so we've seen a lot of them, but we're both different teams from last year.
"We lost about six players and they probably did as well, but all the players that we've lost were replaced with good players as well so it's an exciting match up and we're really looking forward to it."
"Last year we started the season really slowly and then caught fire halfway through and went on that run," Warner said.
"This year's probably been a bit different. We were pretty disappointed with that [finals] loss last year, we probably thought we should have gone through.
"Obviously we weren't good enough, but I think everyone's mindset from day one was that we wanted to go one step further and that's what we're really after. We started the season with six wins in a row and you had that feeling and that we're going to have a good year.
"That's how we've carried ourselves all year, we've held ourselves to a higher standard, we've only dropped three games. With that we've had a lot of players out and whoever steps up takes on the challenge and it's been great.
"It's a great mindset to have and it's really set the club standards high for future seasons as well."
"It was pretty big to win the minor premiership and get that week off because it's 18-week, so it's a long season and you take a lot of hits from it," Warner said.
"That last game against the Sharks was a pretty tough one, they obviously had a few out on the weekend so they obviously felt it.
"We've got a few older players in our group and we've had a few injuries throughout the year, so it's good to get that week off and freshen up.
"Everyone's a hundred per cent fully fit and to win that last round against Sharks is obviously a massive confidence boost to going into finals.
"We know we can beat everyone, it's just putting it all together now and executing at the highest level."
The wounded Sharks will be looking to bounce back from a 24-10 loss to the Lions last week and avoid a straight sets finals exit when they hosts Nowra-Bomaderry at Ron Costello Oval in the elimination semi on Saturday.
