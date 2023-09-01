Dad might need more than the socks and jocks you gift him on Father's Day but the weather will lend itself to less not more clothing next week as the mercury rises.
The Bureau of Meteorology says the Illawarra can expect top temperatures about the 19 degree mark on Sunday with a partly cloudy day likely.
Light winds of 15 to 20kmh will become easterly throughout the day before dropping off in the afternoon.
After the weekend though, expect the region to heat up with a week high of 25 degrees expected on Tuesday.
Sunshine is predicted for the first couple of days before the clouds and light winds return and the mercury settles at 20 and 23 on Wednesday and Thursday,
In the first full week of summer the mercury is already headed north on the usual September averages. And that follows on from what was the nation's warmest winter.
Official records of the final two days of winter are yet to be formalised, but the season is tracking to be 1.54 degrees above the 1961-1990 average.
General the temps in September range between 11 and 20, if the mercury hits the weather gurus' predictions the Illawarra is already a full degree up on both extremes.
If you're interested in how August's weather panned out, Wollongong's mean temperature ranged between 11.7 and 18.8 degrees.
The lowest the Bellambi station recorded was 8.6; the highest 25.1 and there was 123mm of rain.
