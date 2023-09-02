A Kiama meth manufacturer who refined the drug in his mother's garage had grand plans to make enough funds to pay for a wedding and honeymoon.
But Ahn The Nguyen's flawed money-making scheme landed him behind bars. Instead of a suit and tie, he now dons a green prison-issued tracksuit.
Nguyen dialled into Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, August 30 and pleaded guilty to one count of manufacturing a large commercial quantity of methamphetamine.
Nguyen - who lived with his mother metres from a childcare centre - was served a firearms and weapons prohibition order at his Kiama address on September 13, 2022.
It was moments prior to a compliance search that Nguyen confessed to officers: "I got drugs".
Asked how much, he said: "A bit".
A bit turned out to be 1.97 kilograms of meth, 1.287 kilograms of cannabis leaf, 719 grams of cannabis oil, and 0.15 grams of heroin.
Nguyen led police into his bedroom, where 782 grams of meth was kept on the top shelf of his wardrobe inside a large aluminium barbecue tray.
Next to the tray laid four small bags of meth with 306 grams of the drug split between them.
The Police Chemical Operations Team was called to the scene after drug manufacturing equipment was uncovered in the garage - including spoons, a dual gas burner, pH meters, stainless steel kegs, an induction cooker, and scales.
Heroin, cannabis leaf, 12 SIM cards and multiple laptops were found in Nguyen's car and bedroom, with a vessel of cannabis oil found in the garage.
Nguyen admitted the drugs were his and that he worked alone.
Court papers state he bought the meth for $110,000 and planned to refine and sell it for a $40,000 profit to fund his wedding and honeymoon scheduled for later that month.
The fence separating Nguyen's home and the early learning centre was two and a half metres from his manufacturing set up.
He will face Wollongong District Court on September 22 to receive a punishment date.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.