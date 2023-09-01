Woman, teen boy killed after head-on crash in south-west Sydney

A woman and a teenage boy have died after a three-car crash about an hour away from Wollongong on Friday night, with the driver on the run from police.
Officers received reports of a multi-vehicle crash at Sadleir Avenue, Heckenberg in south-west Sydney about 9.20pm on Friday.
A black Mercedes and a Toyota Echo collided head-on before the Mercedes hit a Toyota Rav 4 and flipped onto its side, NSW Police said in a statement.
Paramedics treated the driver of the Echo, a 24-year-old woman, and a passenger, a 15-year-old boy. However both died at the scene.
They are yet to be formally identified but it is understood the woman and teen are siblings.
Witnesses told police the occupants of the Mercedes climbed out of the car and got into a Volkswagen Golf, which then drove off.
The occupants of the Rav 4 were uninjured.
The Volkswagen was later seized after being found by police at Ashcroft and the driver, an 18-year-old man, was arrested. He was taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory testing.
Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are underway.
As inquiries continue to identify the occupants of the Mercedes, anyone with information - or who may have dashcam or mobile phone footage - is urged to contact Liverpool Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.