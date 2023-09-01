Illawarra Mercury
Woman, teen boy killed after head-on crash in south-west Sydney

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 2 2023 - 11:34am, first published 9:02am
Two siblings, 24 and 15, died in the head-on crash at Heckenberg on Friday, September 1. Picture from TNV
Two siblings, 24 and 15, died in the head-on crash at Heckenberg on Friday, September 1. Picture from TNV

A woman and a teenage boy have died after a three-car crash about an hour away from Wollongong on Friday night, with the driver on the run from police.

