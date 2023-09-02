An ice-fuelled man who followed a woman into a Dapto cafe and subjected her to an perverted sexual act in front of customers is awaiting his punishment from behind bars.
Jake Gerald Platt, 28, was scheduled to be sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Friday however the matter was adjourned to next week.
He pleaded guilty to six offences stemming from the May 29 incident and the dramatic arrest that followed, including sexually touch another without consent.
Tendered court documents state the woman in her 40s was walking along Bong Bong Road, Dapto when Platt turned around to walk in her direction.
Platt had walked out of the woman's sight as she got to a cafe however when she was lining up at the front counter, she felt someone fondling her backside.
The woman felt a body leaning hard against hers and turned around to see Platt, who had his pants slightly down and his genitals exposed in front of several staff and customers.
He rubbed his penis against the woman's backside before he left, with the incident caught on CCTV.
Staff contacted police and described Platt as having a mullet haircut and teardrop tattoo on his face. Nearby officers saw him walking along a footpath and told him to "stop", however he kept walking.
Police exited the vehicle and told Platt he was under arrest however he continued to ignore them.
Officers took hold of Platt's arm twice however he pulled free. When he was taken to the ground he thrashed his body against police so hard that further assistance was called.
At one stage during the wrestle, Platt took a female officer's glasses from her face and squashed them with his hands.
He was eventually handcuffed without injury and taken to the back of a caged police vehicle.
Officers heard loud noises from the back on the way to the station, and upon arrival, found that Platt had inflicted significant head injuries with blood throughout the caged area.
He was treated at the scene and taken to Wollongong Hospital. Platt is expected to learn his fate on September 5.
