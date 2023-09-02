Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jake Gerald Platt to learn fate for rubbing genitals against Dapto cafe customer

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 2 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Gerald Platt will be sentenced for six offences next week. Picture from Facebook
Jake Gerald Platt will be sentenced for six offences next week. Picture from Facebook

An ice-fuelled man who followed a woman into a Dapto cafe and subjected her to an perverted sexual act in front of customers is awaiting his punishment from behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.