A self-proclaimed clairvoyant who severely neglected 61 cats as they lived in squalid conditions at her Cringila home is yet to be arrested.
A warrant was issued for Madeline Rose's arrest when she failed to face Wollongong Local Court after a magistrate found her guilty of animal abuse in June. She was expected to be sentenced the following week.
Rose's matter was mentioned briefly on Friday and the court heard she was still not behind bars. The reason is unknown.
"We were hoping she would be in custody before today but that hasn't seemed to be the case," lawyer representing the RSPCA, Patrick Schmidt, told the court.
Mr Schmidt added Rose is yet to be formally sentenced, and that there were orders sought in relation to the warrants, including the forfeiture of dozens of animal cages.
Rose, 56, had pleaded not guilty to five counts of aggravated cruelty upon an animal, four counts of failing to provide vet treatment, and three counts of cruelty upon an animal.
She faced a hearing on March 15 in which disturbing footage taken by RSPCA inspectors was played in court, showing the emaciated cats lying on Rose's floor and others in small cages.
Rose interrupted the proceedings and repeatedly claimed "I do not fall within your jurisdiction ... I do not consent to this hearing" from the back of the courtroom.
On June 8, Rose failed to appear when Magistrate Michael O'Brien handed down his decision and found her guilty on all counts.
Rose was found to have kept 61 cats and kittens in squalid conditions which led to them being "unnecessarily and unjustifiably inflicted with pain, suffering and distress".
Six cats had to be put down due to suffering from a myriad of conditions including chronic cat flu, flea allergy dermatitis, periodontal infection and general poor body condition.
Magistrate Daryl Pearce adjourned the case to September 8 for mention.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.