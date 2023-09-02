SafeWork investigating after man found dead under South Coast home

A 53-year-old man was found dead at a South Coast home on Thursday evening with an investigation by NSW Safework underway.
Emergency services were called to a home on Lackersteen Street, Callala Bay about 8pm on Thursday, August 31.
Officers found the man, who was unresponsive, underneath the home. The man, believed to be an electrician, was removed and pronounced dead by paramedics.
Police established a crime scene and started inquiries. The man's death is not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
SafeWork NSW told 7News it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
"SafeWork NSW is responding to an incident ... near Nowra where a man suffered fatal injuries," a spokesperson said.
"As an investigation is ongoing, no further comment is available at this time."
