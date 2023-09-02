Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

SafeWork investigating after man found dead under Callala Bay home

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 2 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SafeWork investigating after man found dead under South Coast home
SafeWork investigating after man found dead under South Coast home

A 53-year-old man was found dead at a South Coast home on Thursday evening with an investigation by NSW Safework underway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.