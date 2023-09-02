If you're an early-riser who drops their boat in at the crack of dawn at Bellambi, then you've probably come across Rory O'Hara.
The 64-year-old - and his son Troy - are just one of the father-son combinations working for NSW Maritime.
Rory's spent 38 years travelling the state keeping waterways safe while Troy has six years under his belt, stationed on the Murray River.
Troy followed in his dad's footsteps first into the Navy, then to Maritime.
They now are the longest serving father-son boating safety officer duo.
"I'm very proud of his achievements, working so remotely and becoming a very professional and committed boating safety officer," Rory said.
The O'Haras pip Frank and Luke Inglese as the longest serving double act.
Frank is the the senior boating safety officer for the South Coast while Luke works at Rozelle.
The pair, who have a collective 22 years experience with Maritime, will catch up at Frank's Sanctuary Point home on Father's Day.
"We see a lot of families out on the water on Father's Day and unfortunately men are over represented in boating incidents and fatalities," Frank said.
"We want all dads to enjoy the day, but to do it safely so they have many more Father's Days ahead."
A few years ago, while the Ingleses tested new Maritime jet skis off Garie Beach, they saw a helicopter hovering just above the water not far away.
The pair investigated and found some divers washed up on the rocks and were stranded.
"Luke and I ferried the divers back to their dive boats on the jet skis, navigating the rough seas and dangerous rocks," Frank explained.
"Luke tends to be a bit of a magnet for action, but thankfully we were on hand to help avoid a tragedy."
Of the 96 people involved in boating-related incidents on the South Coast last financial year 79 per cent were males.
