Tigers stun Bulldogs to secure AFL South Coast grand-final berth

Northern Districts will get an unexpected shot at this year's Men's Premier Division premiership after booking their ticket to the 2023 decider by downing the Wollongong Bulldogs on Saturday.
Tigers co-coach Glenn Haase had told the Mercury in the lead-up that his troops "were confident" going into the preliminary final, and they sure looked it early at Boinara Oval - booting the opening five goals to lead by 28 points at quarter-time.
The Doggies fought back in the second stanza to cut the deficit to 16 points at halftime, and then got the margin back to 14 heading into the final quarter. But Norths stood tall in the last term, booting two goals to one to run out winners by 10.12 (72) to 7.8 (50).
The result continues the Tigers' dream campaign under first-year coaches Haase and Mick Montgomery, and sets up an intriguing grand final against two-time reigning premiers Figtree next weekend.
More to come.
