Tigers stun Bulldogs to secure AFL South Coast grand-final berth

By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 2 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 6:16pm
Northern Districts will get an unexpected shot at this year's Men's Premier Division premiership after booking their ticket to the 2023 decider by downing the Wollongong Bulldogs on Saturday.

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

