'It's just something in them': Butchers fairytale run to Illawarra League silverware

It was only a month ago that Thirroul looked more likely to miss the finals than win the competition.
In reality, neither seemed all that likely as the Butchers tracked towards what appeared most likely to be a post-season participation ribbon.
Jarrod Costello's side was 7-8 going into the finals and hadn't managed a win over a top-four side away from Gibson Park all year.
Fast forward three weeks and they're the newly crowned Illawarra Rugby League kings after outlasting Collegians 24-18 in Saturday's decider at WIN Stadium.
After trailing 18-12 at halftime, the Butchers kept the defending premiers scoreless for the entire second stanza, levelling up with a try to Monty Raper 11 minutes after the break before producing what proved the match-winner to Jye Patterson 17 minutes from time.
It was the unlikeliest of triumphs for a club that had seen far more fancied sides get bundled out of the finals in straight sets in their past two trips to the post-season.
Having felt that pain, long-time coach Jarrod Costello was full of praise for the way his side's walked the hard path to a breakthrough title.
"With four or five games left we were fighting for fourth spot," Costello said.
"To be sitting there now with that trophy, I'm rapt for them, they deserve it. The confidence the guys had, it just felt different. It's hard to put a finger on exactly what it is, because it's something that's just in them.
"Guys like Boyely (Jarrod Boyle) and Brem (Wayne Bremner) and Deitzy (Brad Deitz), they're experienced footy players and there was just a real genuine belief amongst the group.
"They knew if we got everyone on the paddock and we got some games together back to back to back that we'd be able to get it done, and they did."
Bremner was his typically industrious self despite carrying in a knee injury that would have sidelined most players, Boyle showed his trademark poise throughout.
Now a four-time premiership-winner with a third club, Boyle laid on a first-half try to Cooper Bowen with a heads' up short-side play in the opening stanza, and went the blind again midway through the second to lay on Patterson's go-ahead try.
"We started really well, I thought the middle of the first half got away from us, but we found a way to get back in it," Costello said.
"When we made our second lot of interchanges in the second half, I looked up and there was 25 minutes to go and I just had a feeling then that we were getting the right guys on the field at the right time.
"We looked good, we were grinding, we were completing, Boyley and Tarje were kicking deep there. We completed well, we kicked deep and the boys chased really hard.
"They earned their opportunities there at the end and we snuck that one down to our left hand side. They've been like that for the last month.
"I'm just really grateful mate to be able to get here today and have the guys go and do the job that they did. Collies are a really good side and we fought really hard.
"I'm just really proud of them and grateful to be their coach.
Underdogs in all three of their finals outings, the Butchers started at a breakneck pace when Deitz claimed the first try from dummy-half just four minutes in for a 6-0 lead.
The Dogs found the hit-back nine minutes later when Callum Gromek burst into the clear from halfway and stood up Bremner for his side's first four pointer.
He left Boyle clutching at air for his second try two minutes before the break after Zeik Foster had earlier won the race the loose ball after Charly Runciman was stripped in the Butchers in-goal.
It gave the Dogs a six-point halftime cushion, but the defending premiers couldn't post another point from there.
It was a tough pill to swallow for the firm pre-match favourites, but coach Peter Hooper said he couldn't have asked any more of his side.
"It was a full 80 minutes and we expected that," Hooper said.
"We spoke about it when we were in front at halftime and it just wasn't to be in that second half for us. I'm really proud of the guys and sometimes you've just got to praise the other side.
"They were relentless, Jarrod Boyle putting you into corners and making you come out of your own end. Even at the back-end I was still confident we'd get a try, but they scrambled outstandingly.
"We went down both sidelines and all of a sudden there was a blue and white jumper popping up. Credit to them, we know what Thirroul are like and they just kept popping up for one another.
"It's a really tough competition to win. There's still a bit of hunger here so it'll be on again next year. We'll be back and we'll do it again."
