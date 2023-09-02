Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour Sharks secure top-three finish after grounding Nowra-Bomaderry Jets in Group Seven semi-final

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated September 2 2023 - 8:44pm, first published 8:40pm
The 2023 Shellharbour Sharks have been of the best defensive teams in Group Seven this season. Picture by Adam McLean.
The 2023 Shellharbour Sharks have been of the best defensive teams in Group Seven this season. Picture by Adam McLean.

The Shellharbour Sharks have convincingly dispatched of the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets, 38-22, at Ron Costello Oval on Saturday to advance to the Group Seven Preliminary final next weekend.

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

