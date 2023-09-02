The Shellharbour Sharks have convincingly dispatched of the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets, 38-22, at Ron Costello Oval on Saturday to advance to the Group Seven Preliminary final next weekend.
It was a tough 20 minutes to open the game with neither side giving an inch up. Excellent defense caused the game to basically be a standstill in the middle of the park.
However the Sharks eventually broke through 25 minutes in off a strong move by Isaac Morris who ducked through a seam to go over next to the left post.
Morris backed it up by adding the conversion, extending the lead to 6-0.
After such an even first 20 minutes this appeared to open the floodgates for the Sharks who were over for their second just five minutes later when Brody Rigg opposed his will right on the line, barrelling through two Jets defenders.
With another successful conversion by Morris, the score jumped to 12-0.
The rough run continued for the Jets, when they were unable to secure the ball off a scramble save by Jye Brooker and James Ralphs easily put the ball down for the Sharks' third of the day.
At the halftime whistle the Sharks were firmly ahead 16-0.
Coming out of the break Shellharbour quickly hit again to go up 20-0, but the Jets would finally begin to show some signs of life as they were able to score twice in-a-row.
The first came off a brilliant move by Josh Breen who willed himself over, before Breen backed it up yet again, off a flying kick, as he outran the Sharks to dive over next to the posts.
There was a sense that momentum may have shifted with this try, but unfortunately for Nowra-Bomaderry this would be as close as they'd get the rest of the match.
Shellharbour recorded two more converted tries in a row to extend the lead to 32-12 before Nowra-Bomaderry were able to get back over, but by then it felt well and truly too late for a comeback to be on the cards.
With this loss the Jets much-improved season has come to an end, but there's lots to be excited about with this team heading into next year, especially if skipper Adam Quinlan continues to guide the side.
The Sharks have now secured a top three finish, an impressive turnaround from last season's finish near the bottom of the standings.
Shellharbour are a real threat for the premiership, and they proved that today.
They will go up against the loser of tomorrow's Gerringong Lions and Stingrays of Shellharbour final, while the winner of that will progress directly through to the grand-final.
Tomorrow's clash kicks off at Flinders Field at 3pm.
