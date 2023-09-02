David Bridie is taking a trip down memory lane and an upcoming show west of Wollongong is no exception - he is performing a song off every "major album" he has been involved in.
The seven-time ARIA award-winning artist will perform hits from the groups Not Drowning Waving and My Friend The Chocolate Cake he founded and has written songs for, as well as work from his solo career.
He will bring the show to the Bundanoon Memorial Hall on October 13 with his co-musician Paul Cartwright.
"It's been a wonderful trip through the back catalogue," he said, and was happy to get out on the road after the pandemic.
"It's been a wonderful journey," the musician said.
Mr Bridie has worn many hats throughout his career, including as a producer for artists such as Christine Anu, the late Archie Roach and worked on projects with Frank Yamma, and others.
He has also established himself as a music theatre director and composer, and has scored soundtracks for more than 100 international and Australian films, television setries and documentaties.
For these, he has won Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts and Screen Music awards.
Tickets for the Bundanoon show are $40 each which does not include a booking fee, and can be bought through Humantix.
The doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm show.
