A Dhawaral Elder has encouraged a room full of celebrities, influencers and creativeS to vote "yes" at the upcoming referendum, during a Paramount red carpet event.
Uncle Richard Davis was called to conduct a Welcome to Country at Thursday night's star-studded premiere of One Night in Thirroul, and urged the crowd to be "proud to recognise" Australia's First Nation's people and vote "yes".
"I'm a lucky bloke, I can do a lot of things today, but my grandparents, my great grandparents ... couldn't do things - language taken away, rights taken away," Uncle Richard said.
"Think about it, think about it in October, please."
Meantime, another elder Aunty Barbara Nicholson was one of around 150 "yes" supporters who gathered for a rally at North Wollongong Beach on Sunday.
Aunty Barbara spoke to the crowd passionately, and said nothing would change for her people if the "no" prevailed.
"I don't know any black-fellas who don't support The Voice," she said.
"Most Aboriginal people I know want to get on with it and get it done ... because the alternative is ridiculous. To vote "no" means nothing will change, it will never get better and we will stay in this parlous state."
Volunteers handed out information to passers by and engaged in conversations with people who wanted to know more about the issues before they cast their vote at the polls on October 14.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.