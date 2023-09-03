Chris Luke didn't expect to spend his Father's Day entering into a dad and dog look-a-like competition but it was a day full of surprises.
People often say that dogs resemble their owners, but this was put to the test as five dog owners paraded in front of a crowd at the Dogs in the Park Festival.
Mr Luke arrived at the event to see his daughter and entered the competition because he shares a similar smile with his 7-year-old Labrador Joey.
The Hitchcock family were dressed for the summery "Dog Day Out" at MacCabe Park in matching Hawaiian shirts and leis.
Shaun Hitchcock arrived from Sydney to spend time with his family and was commended by the judge for his similar hairstyle to cavoodle Molly.
"His hair and his dog's hair looked pretty similar. They looked like they went to the same hairdresser," judge for the competition PetStock puppy dog trainer, Nikkita Maxwell said.
Jayden Hitchcock spent his day carrying around a sleepy ten-week-old dachshund puppy named Snoopy.
"It's a lot of work but it is great fun," Jayden Hitchcock said.
Many of the dogs were dressed for the occasion, including pugs Peaches and Elroy that arrived in heavy metal denim jackets.
"I saw there was a best dressed competition and we already had these vests for them. So, we just thought it would be a bit of fun to come down and check it out," dog owner Fiona Kite said.
While her pug Elroy wasn't named after anything in particular, Ms Kite said it may have stemmed from their go-to restaurant His Boy Elroy.
The "Dogs Day Out" was co-organised by Brad Hanns who runs events all over the state with his border collie therapy dog Shadow.
The Dogs in the Park NSW Festival included competitions, markets and fly-ball demonstrations.
