'That was the worst hip-drop I've seen': Soward fumes as star falls victim to hip-drop tackle

His side has kept its flickering finals flame alight, but Dragons coach Jamie Soward is facing a further drain on his playing stocks after young star Alexis Tauaneai was the victim two incidents that attracted charges in Saturday's big win over the Cowboys.
Having fallen agonisingly short in a host of clashes this year, the Dragons finally broke the shackles in a 48-16 win over the Cowboys in Townsville that keeps their slim finals hopes afloat.
It was a welcome victory, but Soward couldn't hide his frustration with Makenzie Weale's 32nd minute hip-drop on Tauneai that saw the Cowboys prop sin-binned and hit with a grade-three dangerous contact charge.
It came just a week after Soward was left frustrated by tackle on his power-running back-rower from Titans lock Georgia Hale that didn't attract penalty or charge.
The Dragons coach wasn' mincing words on Weale's effort, which came just 16 minutes after another hip-drop effort that saw Cowboys back-rower Tiana Raftstrand-Smith cited post-match but not penalised.
"With Alexis, that's probably the worst hip-drop I've seen in men's and women's [football]," Soward said.
"I'm not being, disrespectful, it's not a personal attack, but I was really disappointed with that as a coach and as a club. We're very disappointed because, it's two weeks in a row we've had hip drops happen on our players.
"For a young girl like Alexis, who's 18 and been probably our best forward all year... I was really disappointed in that tackle. We finished with 15 players mate, it was resilient, I was just happy for the girls [to win]. They needed that reward."
Soward will lose surprise packet utility Cheynoah Amone to a "nasty" concussion among a host of hiccups that will see him needing to reach deeper into his depth stocks ahead of brutally short turnaround into Thursday's showdown with the Sharks.
While they'll need a host of results to go there way to mount a finals charge, Soward says he's moved to ease the pressure on his side heading into the final fortnight of games.
"Today I said to the girls 'just enjoy it'," Soward said.
"I think, as a young coach sometimes I probably put too much pressure on myself to get training exactly right, and the preparation right. We've got a lot of young girls that are still learning about preparation and what it takes to play week to week.
"This week of training, it probably wasn't our best week of training, but there was a sense within the group when we got on the plane that we were going to win.
"You saw that by the effort and the tries were scored. I'm learning as a coach every day and I learned this week that sometimes it's more about education about preparation than your actual training.
"It's been a tough month, a couple of one point losses. We obviously need things to go our way to make the finals, but to do that you've got to win one game at a time."
