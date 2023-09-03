Cringila rise from the dead to claim incredible win, advance to IPL grand final

They had looked dead and buried. Trailing 2-0 after just seven minutes, Cringila had no right to beat Albion Park on Sunday.
They had looked dead and buried. Trailing 2-0 after just seven minutes, Cringila had no right to beat Albion Park on Sunday.
But this young Lions outfit isn't just any side.
Captain Peter Simononski's penalty heading into the final 15 minutes proved the difference as Crini claimed an incredible 3-2 come-from-behind win at Wetherall Park. The result sees them advance straight into the 2023 Illawarra Premier League grand final.
"It's unbelievable, I'm so proud of these boys - we've battled all season long," Simonoski told the Mercury post-match.
"We went down early 2-0, but we still had the belief and we kept fighting. We knew that if we could get one back, we were right back in this game, and you know what? We kept fighting until the end and we f---ing got the job done."
Earlier, White Eagles star striker Cameron Morgan appeared to the hero on Sunday when he had completed a brace within just seven minutes.
His first goal saw him find space behind Cringila's defence before chipping the ball over goalkeeper Nikola Ristevski into the back of the net. Just minutes later, Morgan had a second, capitalising on a nice pass from Liam Willie to give Albion Park a 2-0 lead.
At that stage, it looked Park would be the first team to book their ticket to the 2023 grand final. However, the Lions continued to hang in there and create chances in the first half.
And they were rewarded with about 10 minutes left in the stanza when a mistake at the back for Park opened the door for Stefan Dimoski to swoop on the ball, find space and rocket the ball into the back of the net.
The equaliser then came around the one-hour mark when Ben Zucco put a lovely high ball into Park's box, and Simonoski flew highest to head it home.
The Lions skipper then completed his brace in the 77th minute via a penalty to give his side a 3-2 lead, before they held on late in the game to claim victory.
The result means that Cringila book their ticket to the 2023 grand final at WIN Stadium in a fortnight's time. Despite the loss, Albion Park will get a second chance at a grand-final berth when they face Coniston in next week's preliminary final.
"We're a great bunch of boys who just love each other, and we play for each other. We show so ticker every week, we put everything on the line and it shows," Simonoski said.
"We've been so good this year. Last year, we just fell short. And we got to the same stage this year, and we've gone that one step further.
"We've got two weeks to prepare now and we're going to give it our all to win that grand final."
