Family and friends of Wollongong father Leon Tiere have put out desperate pleas for his return after the 41-year-old disappeared late Wednesday night.
After posting multiple heart-felt call-outs to social media in the hope their "beloved brother" would see them, local police have also issued a public appeal.
"Leon is a devoted father and loving son and brother. We are heartbroken and devastated," wrote PamTeao Woetai on Facebook.
"We have desperately been searching up the coast from Austimer to Kiama. Family and friends have been searching spots he would visit in Sydney.
"Leon if you do see this ... please come home, your daughter Hope is looking for you and your family are all worried."
Police said Leon was last seen in Fairy Meadow about 10pm on Wednesday, August 30, and described his disappearance as out of character.
Leon is described as being of Pacific Islander Maori appearance, with black hair, brown eyes and a large build, between 180 to 185 centimetres tall.
Police believe he may be driving a blue Mazda station wagon with the NSW registration plate 'CJG1GQ'.
He is known to frequent the Wollongong, Fairy Meadows and Michinbury areas.
Anyone with information is to contact Wollongong Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
