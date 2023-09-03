A motorbike was the cause of a large bushfire at Maddens Plains near the M1 and Princes Highway on Sunday, according to the Rural Fire Service.
Emergency services were called to a fire trail off near the old golf course well alight just after 2pm with crews from the Rural Fire Service and NSW Police in attendance.
Seventeen volunteer firefighters from Darkes Forest, Helensburgh, Bulli and Heathcote battled the blaze, finally getting the upper hand after 3pm.
An RFS media spokesperson said the fire was ongoing close to 4pm but firefighters were "mopping up" the last of the smouldering mess.
She said crews worked quickly to gain access and contain the fire which had burnt around two hectares, while a motorbike was the cause.
No one was injured during the fire.
A NSW Police spokesman said they would assist the RFS in determining whether the fire was suspicious or not.
