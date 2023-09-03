Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Hawks

Hawks tip-off preseason campaign with win over Breakers at the Snakepit

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 3 2023 - 8:32pm, first published 5:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will 'Davo' Hickey was the star for the Hawks in their preseason win over the Breakers at the Snakepit on Sunday. Picture by Anna Warr
Will 'Davo' Hickey was the star for the Hawks in their preseason win over the Breakers at the Snakepit on Sunday. Picture by Anna Warr

It means little in the grand scheme of things, but Illawarra coach Jacob Jackomas has urged the Hawks to savour the winning feeling after opening their preseason with an 85-74 win over the Breakers the Snakepit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
Snapshot for round one of the AFLW season
Melbourne have made an early-season AFLW statement in defence of their premiership. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Shayne Hope, Joanna Guelas, Justin Chadwick
More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.