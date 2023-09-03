It means little in the grand scheme of things, but Illawarra coach Jacob Jackomas has urged the Hawks to savour the winning feeling after opening their preseason with an 85-74 win over the Breakers the Snakepit.
The Hawks kept the Breakers to just 11 points in the opening term and enjoyed a 13-point led midway through the second only to surrender the lead by the break on the back of a 17-4 run by the Breakers.
The visitors led by as much as nine midway through the third only for the Hawks to take an eight-point cushion into the final break on the back of a 24-7 run.
"We've got a long way to go and it's early days but, from what happened last year, we're not going to go in there and just pretend like it doesn't matter," Jackomas said.
"It shouldn't [mean much], but from what we've experienced, we need a bit of that so I'm not going to not celebrate that with the guys. We probably played better a lot last year and lost so we'll take it.
"It just proves that it doesn't matter if you've got more talent than someone else, you've got to play a certain way to win. That's all that proved to us today.
"They're missing a lot of guys, we were down at halftime. We weren't playing the right way, we changed it in the second half. That just proves to us that we've got enough talent to do well, but we've got to play a certain way to win no matter what."
Harvey led all scorers on Sunday with 19 points and three assists, though it came at 7-18 from the field, and 3-10 from deep. Following on from his exploits at the end of last season, Will Hickey was the star with 11 points, five rebounds and six assists.
On a night where other starters Sam Froling and Gary Clark were a combined 5-16 from deep, the latter 1-7 from the field on club debut, Jackomas got some encouraging contributions from his second unit.
Biwali Bayles had nine points at a perfect 4-4 from field, while Lachlan Olbrich had an understated 10 points and six rebounds and Mason Peatling had nine and four with two steals.
Star point-guard Justin Robinson, who missed the game with a minor groin complaint, and AJ Johnson (broken nose) are expected to be available for the Blitz.
They form part of a heavily bolstered roster, but Jackomas said his team's experience last year highlights how important depth will be through a full campaign.
"As we saw last year, people get hurt so you've got to have a lot more [depth]," Jackomas said.
"Obviously there's a long history with me and Biwali, he's got something to prove. It's good that he's playing well in these games to showcase his ability so everyone can get back to talking about basketball with him.
"With Davo (Hickey), the next step for him is consistency. He was the knight in shining armor last year, but now it's about him learning how to be consistent and be an NBL player."
Having stayed on the floor in Wollongong under Jackomas from the end of last season through the Hawks NBL1 campaign, Hickey says he's made that consistency his personal mission.
"It's about making [Jackomas] trust me and putting the belief in him that I can go out and do what I need to do," Hickey said.
"I've obviously worked at it in the off season, we've built our own relationship and it's just come down to how we manage that and how I can continue to make him trust me.
"It's definitely still a learning process but the experience I had last year was second to none. It came in unfortunate circumstances, but you have to take those opportunities."
He'll need to earn every second on the floor this season, with Justin Robinson's return from injury and the arrival of AJ Johnson adding to crammed guard rotation.
While he's not one to kick stones, Hickey said he won't be easily surrendering his hard-won time on the floor.
"Once you get it and you realise how fragile it is, you don't want to lose that," Hickey said.
"When I first came in, it was something I struggled with, but you end up learning that you need to bide your time and do your due diligence. It's about accepting the challenge.
"Coming in every day, it's not just competing. It's your job on the line, so it's just about making sure you're turning up every day to be the best you can be."
The Hawks will face the Breakers in a closed scrimmage on Wednesday before heading to the Gold Coast for the NBL Blitz, their campaign tipping off on September 18.
