A piece of history was made over the weekend with Shellharbour claiming the inaugural Illawarra Women's Premier League grand final against league champions Woonona.
Shellharbour claimed the title in extra time thanks to goals from Ariana Fleming and Nikola Wilson.
Scenes of jubilation followed as Ron Fogarty's team held on to claim the 2-0 victory. Following the match, goal scoring hero Fleming said the team deserved the win due to their ability to work as a team.
"[When I scored it was] unbelievable. We really thought we could win it from there," Fleming said post-match.
"We just all stuck together and believed we would win. Woonona played amazing and we fought hard, we were hungry.
"It's just amazing. You've got to thank all the coaches and the players it's just amazing to finally get a win in the first women's Premier League."
The Mercury was there to witness the win first hand and photographer Anna Warr captured the best of the action. See the best of the evening below.
