The victims of the floods that hit the city in August 1998 decided to take the fight to their insurance companies.
On September 5, the Mercury reported that more than 20 Bellambi residents were going to launch a class action against their insurers.
The insurers had rejected many claims, stating the damage was caused by flooding and not storms.
"After we were told we wouldn't get any money we were asked to sign a form which basically said we agreed with whatever decision the company made about our claim," resident Debbie Nederkoorn said.
Maguire and McInerney solicitor Mark McDonald had been approached to take up the court action.
"One resident has been sleeping in his car for three nights while others are housebound and there is no helping coming in their direction," Mr McDonald told the Mercury.
Mr McDonald would become an integral figure in the residents' fight to get insurance companies to pay up.
