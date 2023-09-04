Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Lachlan Cook to commence his Spanish adventure with Malaga City

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated September 4 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 10:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Cook has signed for Malaga City in Spain. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Lachlan Cook has signed for Malaga City in Spain. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Lachlan Cook will trade Ian McLennan Park for Malaga with the striker signing for the Spanish club's academy team in what will be his first foray into professional football.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.