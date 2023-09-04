Lachlan Cook to commence his Spanish adventure with Malaga City

Lachlan Cook will trade Ian McLennan Park for Malaga with the striker signing for the Spanish club's academy team in what will be his first foray into professional football.
Cook has played at Illawarra Premier League club South Coast United for the last three seasons. But he will now play for Malaga City's under 23 team.
In conjunction with his time at SCU, he has been part of UOW's Tottenham Hotspur academy, developing his game under coaches Matheus Scapin and Robert Gold.
"Due to doing the Tottenham program at UOW for the past three years and developing there under Matheus and Rob we had a discussion at the start of the year about what I could look at doing after the season finished at SCU," Cook said.
"Rob organised a zoom call with the club then the day after got sent over stuff to sign to confirm everything. I guess this has always sort of been the goal since I was little, but I didn't really start training hard and pushing towards this goal till I joined the Tottenham program in 2021.
"The amount I learned there and got pushed to be better helped prove to myself I was able to attempt making the next step."
As well as the Spurs program, Cook heaped plenty of praise towards his IPL club South Coast, in particular first and reserve grade coaches Greg Valic and Warren Lewiston.
"My time at SCU really helped me to develop due to both Warren and Greg working well together," he said.
"When I was in reserve grade Warren took the time to develop the basics of my game so that I would become more consisted in pressure situations. Then when Greg called me up to start getting first grade minutes later that season, he made sure not to put too much pressure on me which really helped with my confidence.
"The way that both SCU and Tottenham bounced off one another really helped me. I also have to say that this year towards the later stages of the season I picked up a little bit of a niggle and because of the Spain move, Greg and Warren were very understanding in reducing my minutes so it wouldn't affect my move in case of injury.
"To me that really showed how much the coaches cared for me as a player."
Cook has wasted no time getting started, with the youngster already in Spain.
"I've only been here for a couple of days now and the staff here have been so friendly and inviting since arriving," Cook added.
"I'll be here till the end of May so 10 months all up, But I get to come home over Christmas and New Year's so that should be good to catch up with family and friends."
