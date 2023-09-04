A former Shoalhaven councillor accused of assaulting a woman at his Blackbutt home earlier this year will have to wait to defend the charge.
Blackbutt retiree John Finkernagel, 75, faced Wollongong Local Court for a hearing on Monday to fight one count of of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
However Magistrate Mark Douglass had to adjourn the matter due to another prior case running longer than anticipated.
"I understand it's costing me money to be here, sir. Money I haven't got," Finkernagel said of the delay.
Police will allege Finkernagel assaulted a woman in a domestic-violence related incident between 10.30pm and 11.15pm at his Blackbutt residence on February 17, causing her actual bodily harm. Finkernagel was arrested the following day.
His hearing was adjourned to the next available date in November, with the magistrate adding the delay was short compared to the backlog other courts face.
"That's a very fortunate date. Some courts in Sydney are listing for 2025 ... but we've found a spot earlier as a priority hearing," Magistrate Douglass told Finkernagel.
Finkernagel's bail will continue. He was first elected as a Shoalhaven councillor in 1991, and did not serve between 1995-1999. He was elected again in 1999 and re-elected in 2004.
