Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Former Shoalhaven councillor John Finkernagel accused of assaulting woman

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 4 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Finkernagel standing outside a Wollongong apartment complex in 2021. Picture by Adam McLean. Inset shows him leaving Wollongong courthouse on September 4, 2023.
John Finkernagel standing outside a Wollongong apartment complex in 2021. Picture by Adam McLean. Inset shows him leaving Wollongong courthouse on September 4, 2023.

A former Shoalhaven councillor accused of assaulting a woman at his Blackbutt home earlier this year will have to wait to defend the charge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.