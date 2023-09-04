Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Winning Lotto ticket sold in Dapto, Shellharbour couple win $2.5 million

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated September 4 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Check your tickets! $2.5m lottery ticket sold in Dapto
Check your tickets! $2.5m lottery ticket sold in Dapto

Someone in the Illawarra is $2.5 million richer, but doesn't know it yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.