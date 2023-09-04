Check your tickets! $2.5m lottery ticket sold in Dapto

Someone in the Illawarra is $2.5 million richer, but doesn't know it yet.
The Lott is urging people to check their tickets with a division one prize of $2.5m is yet to be claimed.
The winning ticket for Lotto draw 4395 on Saturday, September 2, was sold at newsXpress Dapto.
Meanwhile, a Shellharbour couple are $2.5m richer after the same Lotto draw on Saturday. They were among eight division one prize winners who each pocketed the same prize money.
"I thought I was seeing things," the winning wife told an official from The Lott when they called to confirm the prize.
"I felt like I was going crazy. I started shaking. It's very exciting.
I felt like I was going crazy. I started shaking. It's very exciting.- Lotto winner from Shellharbour
"I just thought I'd go and check the numbers and $2.5 million came up. I said to my husband, 'happy Father's Day'."
The couple, who are aged in their 30s, got their win thanks to a random QuickPick they purchased using a win from another draw.
"We don't usually win much. I think the most we've ever won is $30," the wife said.
"We've already said we're going to invest it, retire early and go on a family holiday."
The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw 4395 on September 2, 2023 were 9, 37, 32, 41, 40 and 16, while the supplementary numbers were 26 and 30.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.