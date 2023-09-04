Illawarra Mercurysport
Janaya Baroudi heading to Spain off the back of success at Illawarra Stingrays

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated September 4 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 11:27am
Janaya Baroudi will represent the Illawarra in Spain. Picture by Adam McLean
Janaya Baroudi will represent the Illawarra in Spain. Picture by Adam McLean

It's set to be the trip of a lifetime for Illawarra Stingrays under 16s forward Janaya Baroudi following her selection for the Mallorca Cup in Spain in October.

