James Ralphs: The Shellharbour Sharks skipper is a true leader in every sense of the word. Ralphs rolls up his sleeves in defence when needed but it's in attack where he does his best work for the Sharks. The talented edge second-rower barged over for 11 tries this season and created many more opportunities for his team. He was instrumental in the Sharks' 11-game winning run and it's no surprise the Abed Atallah-coached side missing Ralphs (HIA) struggled against Gerringong in the first week of the finals.