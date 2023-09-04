While its neighbouring council works its way out of financial difficulties, Shellharbour City Council is already more than $50,000 ahead of budget - after just a month.
Southern neighbour Kiama Municipal Council is dealing with the fallout from ongoing financial issues, which has led to the planned sale of its Blue Haven aged care centre.
In the business papers for Shellharbour council's next meeting it stated, as of the end of July, it is already $52,000 ahead of its forecast 2023-24 budget.
That's down to a better-than-expected return from its investment portfolio, which brought in $358,659 of interest revenue.
The business papers show that the council has more than $160 million invested in a range of term deposits starting from 90 days to those that would mature in two to five years.
A council spokeswoman said the estimates for the current budget were based on a lower portfolio of $147 million.
"The actual portfolio at the end of July was $160 million due to timing and prepayment of large grants, resulting in the favourable result to budget," the spokeswoman said.
"The $160 million portfolio balance is expected to reduce throughout the year as we progress with our $40 million capital works program."
The money invested to date is excess funds held by the council, which may include council rates.
While the short-term deposits lost $9 million on paper in July, the remainder rose by $8 million.
Those term deposits are with a range of established banks, including NABm, SunCorp and Westpac.
Money earned from interest is put back into the community, according to the business papers.
"The purpose of investment of Shellharbour City Council's excess funds is to generate income through maximised returns, whilst preserving the amount invested and ensuring there is sufficient liquid funds to meet all reasonably anticipated cash flow requirements," the spokeswoman said.
"All investments comply with council's Investment Policy, the Ministerial Investment Order, and all other relevant legislation, regulations, the prudent person tests of the Trustee Act and best practice guidelines."
