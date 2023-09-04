The Illawarra is in for a hotter than average spring in 2023 following a warm winter which delivered record-breaking temperatures.
The latest climate outlook from the Bureau of Meteorology shows there is a 94 per cent chance that Wollongong's median maximum temperature for the three months of spring will exceed the typical 22.1 degrees, and a 49 per cent chance of an unusually warm median - that is, above 22.7 degrees.
It is a similar story elsewhere: Albion Park has an 88 per cent chance of exceeding its median spring maximum of 22.3 degrees, while at Kiama the likelihood is 89 per cent.
Nighttimes are also almost certainly going to be warmer than usual throughout spring, with the chance of exceeding the three-month median minimum temperature sitting at 97 per cent and higher.
The BOM says Australia's climate warmed about 1.47 degrees from 1910 to 2021, making extreme heat events more frequent.
It comes after Australia's warmest winter on record, with the mean temperature 1.53 degrees higher than the 1961-1990 average - the highest since records began 113 years ago.
Both Bellambi and Albion Park weather stations set new records in July for the average maximum temperature for the month: 19.2 degrees in Bellambi, up from 19, and 20.3 degrees at Albion Park, a full degree warmer than the previous record average.
Albion Park recorded its warmest-ever July, and both it and Bellambi also had the warmest average minimum temperature on record for the month of June.
The BOM will release further summaries for winter and August on September 6.
Meanwhile, the Illawarra is unlikely to be unusually dry this spring, but the chance of exceeding the median rainfall for September through to November sits below 50 per cent.
Wollongong would typically record 235.3 millimetres of rain across the three months, while Albion Park could expect 250.4 millimetres and Kiama 282 millimetres.
The bushfire outlook for spring, released in August, shows much of the region is at increased risk of fire.An El Nino could form this year, an event associated with an increased probability of drier conditions in eastern Australia. The BOM has not yet declared an El Nino, but it is at alert level.
BOM senior climatologist Catherine Ganter said climate models also showed a positive Indian Ocean Dipole event was likely to form, which increased the chance of below-average rainfall for south-eastern and central Australia.
"If a positive IOD occurs with an El Nio, the drying effect is typically stronger and more widespread across Australia, compared to either event by themselves," Ms Ganter said.
Meanwhile global sea surface temperatures have been the highest on record for the months of April to July 2023, affecting the climate.
Spring of 2023 is expected to be in stark contrast to that of last year, a season that saw rainfall records broken in the Illawarra.
The weather station at Bellambi saw over 516 millimetres of rain in spring, with the totals for both September and October breaking records for those months.
Similarly rainfall at Albion Park and Kiama smashed records for the first two months of spring 2022, with the entire season netting over 438 millimetres at the former and 455 millimetres at the latter.
