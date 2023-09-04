Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Warmer than average spring for Illawarra after record winter

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 4 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Illawarra is in for a hotter than average spring in 2023 following a warm winter which delivered record-breaking temperatures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.