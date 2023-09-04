As the weather warms up, so has the appetite for restaurateurs who are ready to serve the masses with pizza, desserts and Bahn Mi with several new Illawarra eateries opening their doors.
Here are seven new places to try for breakfast, lunch, dinner or dessert.
There's a new sweet spot on Wentworth Street in Port Kembla, serving up pancakes for brunch or something more decadent for a late-night dessert.
Owned by 22-year-old entrepreneur Kiara Ortega, expect cookies, cakes, churros, thickshakes, pancakes with many toppings, chocolate strawberry sticks and coffee.
Delicioso's grand opening will be Saturday September 9, open 7am to 1pm, and again 6pm to 10pm.
From then on, they'll be open Wednesday to Saturday from 7am to 1pm then again from 6pm to 10pm Sundays they will open 9am to 3pm.
Four mates with a penchant for pizza have been testing their wares at the Barrel Shepherd microbrewery in Bellambi, but have now opened their own shop in the heart of Thirroul.
Pizzas that are currently on the menu are: margherita, potato, salsiccia, piselli, shrooms, peperoni, bresaola.
Open for takeaway only from Wednesday to Saturday, 4pm to 9pm, corner of Raymond Road and Lawrence Hargrave Drive in Thirroul.
Phone orders on 0481 566 421. They're on Instagram @ciros_pizza
Food options are kept simple, with bacon and egg rolls, croissants and granola bowls, along with coffee from The Cat's Pyjamas.
They're open seven days a week: weekdays 5.30am to 2pm, and weekends 7am to 2pm.
If you love the Bun Me Bar food truck (or the former takeaway shop in Lake Heights), or simply love a tasty Vietnamese meal, then look out for Krisp opening on Friday September 15.
Owner Andrew Nguyen is excited to infuse some crispy textures and mouth-watering flavours to classics like Banh Mis, rice paper rolls, spring rolls, Pho, bao buns, banh xeo, banh cuon and more.
He's also partnering with patisserie Massimo Papa to offer some of the yummiest cakes and desserts to customers.
Krisp will have vegan and gluten free options, with the space to dine inside/outside. They'll be open seven days at 70 Prince Edward Drive in Dapto.
Monday to Saturday 11am to 2pm, and 5pm-8pm; Sundays 11am to 2pm. Closed on public holidays.
After two years running out of a food truck, the popular gem of the south has opened at The Waterfront in Shell Cove (as well as keeping their original food truck in Port Kembla).
Expect delicious sweets like Nutella and biscoff filled 'lava' donuts, strawberry Freddo and white hazelnut chocolate and caramel fudge filled concoctions.
The outlet will also be serving up their own blend of coffee and shakes, as well as gluten free and vegan varieties of their heart-stopping rings.
The Shell Cove store is open seven days. Find them on Facebook.
Vegetarians and vegans of Wollongong have been raving about this new tucked away eatery, off Pig's Alley in the Crown Street Mall (opposite the Wesley Church).
The venue is the "little sister" to Samadhi Whole Foods in Camden and serves toasties, an array of salads, kebabs, Buddha bowls, fried polenta, red lentil dahl, cakes, nachos, arancini balls, brewed chai and various cakes.
Lil Mah's is open Tuesday and Wednesday 11am to 4pm, and Thursday to Saturday 11am to 8pm.
Find them on Instagram: @lilmahsalley
This cafe is opening soon to Shellharbour Village, so one to watch.
They're on Instagram @DarleyStreetLocal
