Work restarts at troubled Wonder Apartments in Wollongong

"Make-safe" work has started on the troubled Wonder Apartments complex on the outskirts of the Wollongong CBD after a new builder was appointed.
But the stop work order slapped on the site in November last year remains in place.
The apartments in Young Street have been in the firing line of the NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler, with two separate stop work orders issued last year.
In November a prohibition order was also put in place, which stops the issuing of an occupation certificate allowing purchasers to move in.
The November order listed three "serious" defects.
This included "honeycombing" and cracking on a level six load-bearing wall.
"The honeycombing and cracking indicates to me that the structural integrity of this wall is reduced making it inadequate to support weight placed upon it including the weight of upper levels of the building," the prohibition order stated.
The company behind the apartments - WP Projects - went into liquidation last month.
It is believed the apartment complex will be re-branded to remove the name "Wonder" from the project.
It is understood a finance company has taken over the site and appointed Advanced Construction to take over the building work.
The Illawarra company has been involved in a range of projects, including the Wollongong Court upgrade, Harbour Apartments opposite WIN Stadium and Parkside overlooking Lang Park.
A Fair Trading spokeswoman said the stop work order is still in force, though workers from Advanced Construction are allowed on site. "A new builder has submitted a plan for proposed make-safe works," the spokeswoman said.
"These have been agreed to by the NSW Building Commissioner and the stop work order has been varied to allow the make safe work to be carried out."
