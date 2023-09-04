Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong support worker Abdullah Al Harere allegedly raped client in her home, trial hears

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 4 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 2:30pm
A woman was left with bruising to her body after she was allegedly raped by her Wollongong support worker when he unexpectedly visited her home last year, a trial has heard.

