A woman was left with bruising to her body after she was allegedly raped by her Wollongong support worker when he unexpectedly visited her home last year, a trial has heard.
Former Grand Pacific Health support worker Abdullah Al Harere, 39, has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent, a charge stemming from an alleged incident in March 2022.
Al Harere, whose role was to support refugees, has not worked at the organisation since.
The allegations were aired to a jury of 12 on the first day of Al Harere's Wollongong District Court trial on Monday.
Crown prosecutor Tim George said Al Harere had known the complainant since the end of 2021 and attended her home on several occasions prior to the alleged incident for work.
It's alleged the woman was "shocked" to see Al Harere when he turned up at her home about 9pm on a March 2022 evening, prompting her to ask why he was there.
Al Harere allegedly told the woman he missed her and wanted to see her, before he went inside and sat next to her on a lounge.
The Crown will allege Al Harere inched closer towards the woman and put his arms around her body, causing her to freeze, before he directed her into a bedroom while she remained in his embrace.
It's alleged he then "threw" her onto the bed and started to touch her body and kiss her face, before sucking her neck and breasts, causing bruises which remained there until at least a week after the alleged incident.
Al Harere allegedly pulled the woman's clothes off and "was trying very hard to insert his penis into her vagina" as the woman tried to pull away, the Crown said.
Al Harere allegedly inserted his penis into the woman's vagina despite her saying "stop" and "this is painful".
"He was at the very least reckless to whether she was consenting," Mr George told the jury.
Al Harere's defence barrister Caitlin Akhtar said it wasn't in dispute that her client and the complainant had sexual intercourse. Ms Akhtar added Al Harere was not guilty and that his version of the events will be aired throughout the course of the trial.
"What is very, very, very much in dispute is that the complainant was not consenting," Ms Akhtar said.
"That is the issue in this trial."
The Crown said the woman disclosed the alleged incident to two women a week later, including a Grand Pacific Health worker who was shown the bruises on her upper body.
The jury heard evidence from the complainant in a closed court. The trial, before Judge Andrew Haesler, is expected to run for a week.
Grand Pacific Health confirmed Al Harere's employment with the organisation ceased in March 2022.
