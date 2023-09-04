How Shellharbour's women's Premier League team masterminded the grand final

Coming into the biggest game of the season against the favourites, Shellharbour needed an effective game plan.
Ron Fogarty's team came up against the Illawarra Women's Premier League premiers Woonona in the grand final at Ian McLennan Park. It seemed to be written in the stars for the Sharks, but Shellharbour were there to spoil the party.
In the end the game plan paid dividends for the team and thanks to extra time goals from Ariana Fleming and Nikola Wilson, they took home the trophy.
Shellharbour coach Fogarty said the team's game plan worked to a tee.
"I thought it was an ugly game and I thought that coming from playing and training on grass fields all season and jumping onto a synthetic field probably didn't suit either team to be fair," he said.
"I thought Woonona were dominant in possession, but we had a very clear strategic game plan that we would hold tight defensively and score off counterattacks and that's what we worked on leading up to the game.
With central defender Mikayla de Jong winning the player of the match award, it showed just how crucial the Shellharbour defence were to the win.
De Jong, along with her centre defensive partner Annie Schweitzer, thwarted every Woonona attack. Fogarty also heaped praise on right back on the night Emma Stretton, who was thrust into the starting 11 due to an ACL injury to regular starter Tiana Reardon in their semi-final win against Albion Park.
He said it was a team that had been together for a long time and their ability to work as a team is what won them the game.
"The core of the team has been together for a number of years now," Fogarty said.
"We've obviously had some really strong signings and additions to that squad. But it's just reaping the rewards of the hard work that's been organically grown for years and years now. So we're proud of them.
"Our back four and then Maggie Page and Rilee Wagner who were sitting as the defensive midfielders were rock solid. They were really tough to get through and it was difficult for Woonona to break through."
Fogarty added that after some time had passed the team would realise how massive an achievement it was.
"It was history making. I don't think the girls fully acknowledge or recognise how important that piece of history is," he said.
"But I'm sure in later years they'll look back at it and remember that they were the first ever to do it [win the WIPL]."
It was a huge day for Shellharbour with the club's youth team also winning their grand final. It's been a huge year for Ben Thurgar's team after also winning the State Cup in July.
"They've essentially been invincible," Fogarty added.
"That's just a testament to the pathway that Shellharbour is building from the juniors through to seniors. As the head coach I'm able to sit back and watch all the players and see their strengths and where they can sort of fit into each other.
"So it has been a blessing for me."
