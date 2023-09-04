PolAir has been called in after a police car chase turned into a foot chase.
Officers had been pursing an alleged stolen ute through Woonona, Bellambi and Mount Keira before losing site of the vehicle on Mount Keira Road.
The vehicle was later dumped, and at 12.31pm PolAir was called to Bellambi, with officers making announcements to the public from the helicopter.
A NSW Police spokeswoman said the alleged offenders are now on the run in Bellambi.
A ute allegedly drove down the wrong side of the road on the Princes Highway during a pursuit across the Illawarra.
The pursuit of a white dual cab Nissan Navara started at 11.52am on Monday, September 4, in Park Road at Woonona.
Police cars then chased the vehicle through Bellambi and Mount Keira.
The Illawarra Mercury understands the ute allegedly drove down the wrong side of the road on the Princes Highway at Woonona during the pursuit.
"The vehicle was last seen around 12pm on Mount Keira Road," a NSW Police said.
Officers are continuing to search for the alleged stolen ute.
At this stage police are unable to provide the vehicle's registration number.
If you have information on the vehicle's location contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
More to come.
