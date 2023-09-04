Police have been called to two police pursuits in 24 hours across the northern Illawarra, but officers have declined to confirm any links between them.
They have, however, denied some reports that a gun was pulled on officers and their vehicle was rammed, during a Father's Day pursuit through Corrimal.
Officers were called to Corrimal around 10am on Sunday, September 3, with a subsequent police operation at a property in The Avenue running until around 3pm.
Then, just before midday on Monday, September 4, officers commenced another pursuit, this one started in Park Road at Woonona.
During this chase, a ute allegedly drove down the wrong side of the road on the Princes Highway at Woonona.
Officers then pursued the white dual cab Nissan Navara through Bellambi and Mount Keira.
He is a maniac and dangerous. Just hope they catch him before he hurts some poor innocent people.- Social media post about alleged offender
"The vehicle was last seen around 12pm on Mount Keira Road," a NSW Police spokesman said.
The ute was then abandoned in Bellambi, with officers involved in a foot chase with the alleged offender.
PolAir was called in at 12.31pm, with officers making announcements to the public from the helicopter.
At this stage police are unable to provide the vehicle's registration number.
The pursuits caused concern in the community, with some people reporting "at least five cop cars with sirens" tearing through the streets.
One person posted about the alleged offender: "He is a maniac and dangerous. Just hope they catch him before he hurts some poor innocent people".
Another questioned if the pursuits were linked and wrote: "He went around me on the opposite side of the road, cut back in front of me and then straight through the red light yesterday about 10.30ish in the morning in Towradgi. Guessing same fella. No regards for anyone else on the road".
The NSW Police spokesman declined to comment on Sunday's pursuit.
No arrests have been made so far.
If you have information on the vehicle's location contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.