The opportunity to secure a ticket straight into the semi-finals of Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase, could see Victorian trainer Jason Sharp snatch a Group 1 victory along the way at Dapto on Thursday night.
Sharp made a last-minute decision to nominate and head to Dapto last Thursday for the heats of the Ladbrokes Megastar knowing that a top three finish in the $75,000 to the winner final carried the bonus carrot of a ticket directly into the Chase semi-finals next month.
For this year's Million Dollar Chase, Greyhound Racing NSW tinkered with the format and to coincide with the Megastar - the only NSW Group 1 staged outside of Sydney - moving from December to September, they incorporated the event into the Chase series, and offered the semi-final berths for the placegetters.
"It was pretty much a last-minute decision to come up," Sharp said after his greyhound Afire finished second to Remember This in the heats and secured a Megastar final spot.
"We were a little bit shocked winning the Speed Star (at Sandown in Melbourne) a week ago and thought we would either go to Adelaide for a trial (in preparation for the upcoming Adelaide Cup) or come here to Dapto and go after this race and the Million Dollar Chase.
"If we can qualify for the semis early, then we can have a couple of runs at Wenty (Wentworth Park) and have a good look there nice and early."
Afire was having his first look at Dapto in the heats and impressed coming from box 8 to finish 3/4 lengths behind Remember This.
Sharp expects improvement when he lines up in box 4 for Thursday's final.
"He hadn't had a look at the track before the heat and he goes better second time at a track so that hopefully what will happen in the final," Sharp said.
"And we might give ourselves a bit more time too. We left (Melbourne) very early (last Thursday) and there was a bad accident on the border which held us up and we only arrived at Dapto at 5.30pm so it was a bit of a rush. I think for a Group 1 final we better make sure we're not cutting it too fine."
The Ladbrokes Megastar Final is race 7 on the Dapto card this Thursday night at 9.22pm.
