How to be in the running for a free, front row ticket to Sydney's NYE fireworks

Want a free, front row seat to Sydney's New Year's Eve fireworks spectacular?
Then Tuesday, September 5, could be an important day for you as that's when the ballot goes live to watch 2023 disappear into 2024 on the Cahill Expressway.
"NYE on the Cahill Expressway is a family-friendly event, alcohol and smoke-free and offers one of the city's premier vantage points to see the fireworks," Transport for NSW's Allison Lee said.
"There'll be fantastic food, live entertainment and people can set up a picnic blanket, or book add-ons like hampers and picnic benches."
You can nominate their preference to attend either the 9pm or midnight session, with a maximum of five tickets per person.
About 3000 positions are available for each session, with a dedicated accessibility viewing area available to up to 200 people.
The ballot for tickets to NYE on the Cahill Expressway 2023 opens at 9am, Tuesday, September 5, and will close on Friday, October 6, at 11:59pm.
To enter the ballot, hit this link
You'll be informed by email between Monday, October 16, and Friday, December 8, 2023.
