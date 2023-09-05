"I did it with Coniston in 2018, in 2019 I was one game away with Albion Park [in the IPL], in 2020 I lost to Unanderra in that shortened COVID year at Ian McLennan Park, 2021 I was top of the table with Unanderra and COVID wiped us out, in 2022 I won it with Unanderra and this year I'm in it with Shellharbour and got them promoted in the first go," Williams said.