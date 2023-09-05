Just under 12 months on from hoisting the trophy with Unanderra, Shellharbour coach Rod Williams is going for back-to-back.
Even more impressively, the former APIA NPL coach is heading for his fourth grand final in the past six seasons.
"I did it with Coniston in 2018, in 2019 I was one game away with Albion Park [in the IPL], in 2020 I lost to Unanderra in that shortened COVID year at Ian McLennan Park, 2021 I was top of the table with Unanderra and COVID wiped us out, in 2022 I won it with Unanderra and this year I'm in it with Shellharbour and got them promoted in the first go," Williams said.
When asked the key to his success, his answer was simple.
"Hard work. Spending seven years at APIA in the top level definitely helped," he said.
"You end up having a formula and a chemistry you get right. That's half the battle.
"You can spend all the money in the world and that doesn't guarantee you success.
"Having the right players, the right chemistry, players that believe in your philosophy is 99 per cent of the battle."
Shellharbour made the most outrageous of statements in their grand final qualifier, beating Fernhill 7-2.
Not exactly the type of scoreline you usually see in a game of such magnitude. Fernhill coach Dale White said in the pre-match of the grand final qualifier that Shellharbour captain Tommy Markovski would be the main threat.
Boy he was right.
The skipper scored four on the day, with Yuto Kito and Elvir Catovic also netting. The seventh goal came from a Foxes own goal.
"He's been outstanding the whole year," he added.
"He's a born leader. He's 41 years old and there's not much you can't say about Tommy Markovski that people don't already know. I've never seen the guy have a bad game. He just puts everything out there and you can't buy his experience."
From his grand final winning team at the Hearts, Williams has brought across the likes of Blake Coad, Luke Debrot, Robbie Delbanco and Valentino Merxhushi to help with the goal of claiming another title.
He has been aided by the stunning scoring form of Michael Trajkovski (14), Markovski (13), Catovic (10) and Corey Haines-Grose (8).
The Foxes impressed the week prior against Oak Flats but will need to improve massively to avoid a boilover against a Gerringong side who are playing with an extreme amount of confidence.
In their first year promoted from Community League, the Breakers have beaten Berkeley and then most recently the Falcons in a dramatic penalty shootout.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.